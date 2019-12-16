MORTIIS Debuts New Music Video For "A Dark Horizon"; US Tour Announced

Mortiis has just dropped a new video for the song “A Dark Horizon”, which is taken from his forthcoming Spirit Of Rebellion release. The bleak-looking video was directed by Finish director Ari Savonen who Mortiis also teamed up with for the “Visions Of An Ancient Future” video. Watch both clips below.

Says Mortiis: “For the 'A Dark Horizon' video I decided to team up again with director Ari Savonen in order to create a similar dark and mysterious mood we previously captured with the 'Visions Of an Ancient Future' video. That first video symbolized the re-awakening of Mortiis (Era I) which is continued by the new video so to speak.

"Shooting conditions were intense, I had just come off a flight from Poland where I played a couple of shows and went straight to the set in Finland where winter had clearly arrived. Since we were shooting in an abandoned old factory and my new outfit basically consists of pieces of latex on my upper body, spending hours filming in a chilly factory environment basically meant I was freezing my butt off pacing around half-naked trying not do die.

"The things I do in the name of art…”

Mortiis is set to release “Spirit Of Rebellion”, a re-interpreted expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør” on January 24 via Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions.

He comments: "I had to fend off a lot of demons to get to this point. They’ll be back, they always come back, but at least my vision is no longer clouded...When I was working on re-interpreting my old music for the Cold Meat Industry Festival in Stockholm almost two years ago, I had no idea that I´d eventually create an (almost) new record, nor that sections of it would be used for my first 2 Dungeon Synth videos since 1996. But here we are.”

“Spirit Of Rebellion” will be released on CD, vinyl and in digital format. Pre-order via the following links:

Spirit Of Rebellion tracklisting:

"A Dark Horizon"

"Visions Of An Ancient Future"

"A Dark Horizon" video:

"Visions Of An Ancient Future" video:

Mortiis will be returning to North America for an Era I headline run in early 2020, supported by avant-garde black metal hybrid T.O.M.B. The 15-date strong US tour kicks off on January 24 at The Whiskey Junction in Minneapolis and finishes on February 9 at San Louis Obispo's The Graduate (NB the last date is without T.O.M.B.). Tickets to all shows are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

January

24 - The Whiskey Junction - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

26 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

27 - The Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

28 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

30 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

31 - Come And Take It Live!, Austin, TX

February

1 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

2 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

3 - Oriental Theatre - Denver, CO

5 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

7 - Catch One (Underground) - Los Angeles, CA

8 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

9 - The Graduate - San Luis Obispo, CA (headline show without T.O.M.B.)

(Photo - Soile Sirrtola)