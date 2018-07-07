MORTIIS - First Ever Live Shows In South America Announced For November 2018

For the first time ever, Mortiis will be performing shows in South America. The following shows have been booked for November 2018:

November

14 - Santiago, Chile - Casa De La Cultura De Lo Prado

15 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Mvseo Rock

16 - La Paz, Bolivia - Cine Teatro Municipal 6 De Agosto

17 - Quito, Ecuador - tbc

Mortiis' Perfectly Defect album, which was originally released in 2010 during the European comeback tour with fellow industrial stalwarts Combichrist and has since been long out of print, will be reissued this year in both digital and physical formats, including three strictly limited vinyl versions.

When Perfectly Defect was first released, it was available in two versions - an 8-track (tour edition on CD) and a 10-track version (digital format), while the complete studio session actually contains 12 songs, which will now all be available on the new 2018 version.

The reissue of Perfectly Defect was released on June 1st via Mortiis' own label Omnipresence Records.

Mortiis comments: “At the time of the initial release, I had given up on working with a label as I was super pissed off with previous negative experiences in the record industry and decided I'd rather give the album away for free as a gift to our loyal fans during the comeback tour. It was a big fat 'fuck you' to certain industry vampires! I have since then calmed down and I'm super stoked to finally be able to give 'Perfectly Defect' the proper release it deserves on my own label! Just wait until you see the strictly limited vinyl editions.”

Perfectly Defect 2018 tracklisting:

"Closer To The End"

"Perfectly Defect"

"The Sphere"

"Sensation Of Guilt"

"Sole Defeat"

"Thieving Bastards"

"The Punished"

"Halo Of Arms"

"Impossible To Believe"

"This Absolution"

"Hermaphro Superior"

"Contrition"