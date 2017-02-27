MORTIIS Offering Free Download Of GODFLESH-Remixed “The Great Leap” Single; Track Streaming

Mortiis is offering a second single and free download, “The Great Leap”, remixed by industrial metal godfathers Godflesh. The track is taken from the upcoming The Great Corrupter remix album, penned for release on April 21st April via Omnipresence Production.

Mortiis comments: “Godflesh was groundbreaking in bridging the gap between industrial and extreme metal in the ‘90s. Having their take on our song is simply amazing. Without Godflesh, a lot of fans would not have opened their minds to different genres of extreme music.”

The track is available as a double single to download here, and also includes a remix of “Hard to Believe” by Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson).

Previously, Mortiis offered fans the first glimpse into The Great Corrupter with a free download of the ferocious “Doppelganger”/”The Shining Lamp Of God,” remixed by German industrial legends Die Krupps and club heroes Leæther Strip, respectively. The single is still available at the Mortiis´ Bandcamp site, here..

The Great Corrupter is a collection of tracks from Mortiis’ The Great Deceiver album, deconstructed and masterfully “corrupted” by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, Godflesh, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, PIG, and many more. The record will also contain unreleased material from the original recording sessions.



Each of the record’s formats will be as its own art package with collectible artwork, including limited edition colored vinyl and a limited edition DVD sized double-CD Digipak with additional exclusive remixes and many other extras.



Ahead of the release of the album, Mortiis will embark on a nine-date UK co-headline run this March with PIG, aka industrial pioneer Raymond Watts, ahead of the album’s release.

VIP packages for Mortiis’ Swine And Punishment tour include a copy of the ”lost" album, The Unraveling Mind, numbered in Mortiis’ own blood.

For the first time ever, Mortiis will offer an incredible VIP package, including a copy of The Unraveling Mind, to fans in the UK this March. The package will offer a Meet And Greet with the band, where fans will be able to take photos, have merchandise signed and ask all those long-pondered questions.

Additionally, the VIP package will include a copy of The Unraveling Mind, recorded in 2006 for an underground horror movie and unreleased until now. This release is strictly limited to 250 copies, split between five different vinyl colours. The first 50 copies, on red marbled vinyl, will be hand-numbered in Mortiis’ own blood. After the first 50 are sold out, fans can choose from the other four colours. Other goodies will include a flyer and sticker pack, an art print limited to 100 copies and a collector’s VIP laminate.

The four other colours, will also be available worldwide via the Mortiis webstore, and pre-orders are taken now.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

11 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

12 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

13 - York, UK - Fibbers

14 - Sheffield, UK - Plug

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

17 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

18 - London, UK - Garage