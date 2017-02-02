MORTIIS - Swine And Punishment Tour VIP Package Includes Copy Of Lost Album, The Unraveling Mind

VIP packages for Mortiis’ Swine And Punishment tour include a copy of the ”lost" album, The Unraveling Mind, numbered in Mortiis’ own blood.

For the first time ever, Mortiis will offer an incredible VIP package, including a copy of The Unraveling Mind, to fans in the UK this March. The package will offer a Meet And Greet with the band, where fans will be able to take photos, have merchandise signed and ask all those long-pondered questions.

Additionally, the VIP package will include a copy of The Unraveling Mind, recorded in 2006 for an underground horror movie and unreleased until now. This release is strictly limited to 250 copies, split between five different vinyl colours. The first 50 copies, on red marbled vinyl, will be hand-numbered in Mortiis’ own blood. After the first 50 are sold out, fans can choose from the other four colours. Other goodies will include a flyer and sticker pack, an art print limited to 100 copies and a collector’s VIP laminate.

The four other colours, will also be available worldwide via the Mortiis webstore, and pre-orders are taken now.

Mortiis will embark on a nine-date UK co-headline run this March with PIG, aka industrial pioneer Raymond Watts, ahead of the album’s release.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

11 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

12 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

13 - York, UK - Fibbers

14 - Sheffield, UK - Plug

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

17 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

18 - London, UK - Garage