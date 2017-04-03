MORTÖR Streaming New Song “Pleasure Of Hate”

Where the fast tempos, low-register, complex guitar riffs of thrash meets the brutality of death metal, you will find Canada's almighty Mortör. Like any cross-over band with its weight in salt, Mortör come armed to the fucking teeth with muscular grooves, bold imagery, and a party-like live performance and overall attitude.

After launching two pulverizing albums back to back, Metal Ride in 2010 and Shoot ‘Em Up in 2012, the war metal household that is Mortör fell back to recharge its line up and compose their third album. In 2016, the band resurfaced, more vicious than ever, with a new secret weapon ready to be dropped upon the face of the world, entitled Burn Up The Dead.

The band has released the track “Pleasure Of Hate” off the upcoming album. Find the track below.

Burn Up The Dead follows in the tank tracks laid by previous Mortör albums, utilizing similar firepower and tongue-in-cheek themes, yet, at the same time, advances considerably on all fronts. Buzzwords such as 'dynamic' and 'organic' fit easily alongside the proven descriptors, such as 'catchy-as-all-fuck' and 'head-crushing brutality'.

Mortör is more than a celebration of metal, and Burn Up The Dead is without a doubt its greatest delivery - with all guns blazing. The album will be released on March 11th via CDN Records. Pre-orders can be made here.

Cover artwork below created by Daniel Beaudin, Septral Illustrations.

Tracklisting:

“Pleasure Of Hate”

“Cross The Line”

“Burn Up The Dead”

“A Place In Hell”

“Hail Guns”

“The Executioner”

“F.U.B.A.R.”

“Sold To Bleed”

“Parasite”

“Bloody Mess”

“Count The Days”

“Beg For Lead”

“Pleasure Of Hate”:

Credits:

Guitar solo on “Cross The Line” by Matt MacIvor

Guitar solo on “Burn Up The Dead” by Antonin Perras-Foisy

Guitar solos on “Executioner”, “Fubar”, “Bloody Mess”, “Parasite” and “Get My Gun” by Adam Pell

Guitar solo on “A Place In Hell” by Christian Donaldson

Guitar solos on “Hail Guns” and “Cattle Ride” by Paul Kelly

Guitars, bass and vocals recorded by Dave Paquette, Ottawa

Drums recorded by Chris Donaldson, The Grid Studio, Montreal

Mixed and mastered by Chris Donaldson, The Grid Studio, Montreal

Band lineup:

Dave Paquette - guitars

Jonathan Boulay - vocals

Jay Cross - drums

Nicolas Miquelon - bass guitar

(Band photo - Brittany Dawn Krause)