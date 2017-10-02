MORTUARY DRAPE Reveal Artwork, Video Trailer For 30th Anniversary Concert DVD

On November 2nd, occult black metal legends, Mortuary Drape, will release a DVD of their unique 30th anniversary show. Today the band reveals the cover artwork and a video trailer for the upcoming Mortuary Drape - 30th Anniversary Concert (1986-2016) DVD.

The show took place in Alessandria on November 12th, 2016, and some special guests shared the stage with the band, such as Erik Danielsson (Watain), AC Wild (Bulldozer), Andy “Bull” Panigada (Bulldozer), Al De Noble (Death SS, Secret Sphere), and Aphazel (Ancient).

The 30th Anniversary Show DVD will feature the entire gig, running 2 hours and 20 minutes. Pre-order your copy here: info@mortuary13drape.com.

Tracklisting:

Intro

“Primordial”

“Mortuary Drape”

“Mother”

“Crepuscolar Whisper”

“Atral Bewitchment”

“Dance Of Spirits”

“Reincarnation”

“Chain / Medium Mortem”

“Tregenda”

“Larve”

“Zombie”

“Who Calls Me”

“Fallen Angel” (Bulldozer)

“Welcome Death” (Bulldozer)

“Lithany”

“Necromancer”

“Vengeance from Beyond”

“Obsessed by Necromancy”

“Necromaniac”

“Inquisition”

“Dreadful Discovery”

“1600 Gnostic Year”

“Pentagram”

“Abbot”

Trailer:

Lineup:

Wildness Perversion - Vocals

D.C. - Lead Guitar / Backing Vocals

S.R. - Lead Guitar / Backing Vocals

S.C. - Bass / Backing Vocals

M.B. - Drums