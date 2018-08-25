MOS GENERATOR Announce North American Headlining Tour
August 25, 2018, an hour ago
Washington-based power trio Mos Generator will bring their heavy riffing to stages this fall on a US/Canadian headlining tour. Set to commence September 21st in Port Angeles, Washington and run through nearly two-dozen venues upon its conclusion October 13th in Portland, Oregon, the journey includes stops at Descendants Of Crom Fest in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as well as Doomed & Stoned Fest in Indianapolis, Indiana. The latest tour follows the band's month-long US trek earlier this year which included sixteen dates supporting Fu Manchu as well as an appearance at the 2018 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France. See all confirmed dates below.
Comments Mos Generator founding guitarist/vocalist Tony Reed, "This will be our first time out on the road with the new album Shadowlands at the merch table. We were hoping to have them on the Road Rats tour with Fu Manchu in May but that didn't happen, so we'll make it up to you here and make sure to bring plenty. We will be playing a large majority of the new material as well and that's a treat for us. This is also our first tour across Canada. There are some hard drives, but we are excited to get to those territories.
Mos Generator released their Shadowlands full-length in North America earlier this year via Listenable Records.
Tour Of The Shadowlands 2018:
September
21 – Port Angeles, CWA – Little Devil’s Lunchbox
22 – Bremerton, WA – Bremerton Raceway
23 – Bellingham, WA – The Shakedown
24 – Calgary, AB – The Palomino
25 – Winnipeg, MB – Bulldog Pizza
27 – Toronto, ON – Coalition
28 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ
29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Descendants Of Crom Fest
October
1 – Rochester, NY – Bugjar
2 – Albany, NY – Pauly’s Hotel
3 – Niagara Falls, NY – Soliday’s
4 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
5 – Indianapolis, IN – Doomed & Stoned Fest
6 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
7 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
9 – Denver, CO – Streets Of London
11 – Sacramento, CA – Press Club
12 – Arcata, CA – The Alibi
13 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark