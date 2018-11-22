MOSAIC COVENANT - Former MORBID ANGEL Guitarist RICHARD BRUNELLE Launches New Project; Songs Streaming

Richard Brunelle, former guitarist of the legendary Morbid Angel, has returned with a visionary new project. Mosaic Covenant has emerged with their own unique brand of alien metal to unleash upon the planet.

Knife Fight Media recently released the project's first two songs, "Silence The Dead" and "The Sun Never Stops The Rain". Both are available for streaming below.

Says Brunelle about the project: "It is Alien Metal!!! Do you believe in Aliens? What if Aliens are really GOD? The Mosaic Covenant (named after Moses), also known as the Sinaitic Covenant (named after the biblical Mount Sinai), refers to a biblical covenant between God and the biblical Israelites, including their proselytes aka The 10 commandments.

"I feel this music I am releasing was given to me by Aliens what I believe to be the true God. It is the beginning of what is hoped to be much more to come of them making their presence known. It is not me creating this music it is them. By all means do not take this as some christian religious expression. This is to open the eyes of humanity to the existence of Aliens.

"WE ARE NOT ALONE!!!"