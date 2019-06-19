MOTANKA Premier Official Live Video For "Horizon"

Ukrainian Wacken Metal Battle 2018 winners, Motanka, have released a new live video for "Horizon". The song is taken from their self-titled debut album, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below, and get the album here.

Influenced by traditional Ukrainian folk music, metal tunes and modern electronica, the band creates a very unique mix that the band refers to as Mystic Metal. Motanka managed to capture the trance-like magic of their live shows on their debut, which leaves each and every stereotype behind and hypnotizes with heavy ethno soundscapes.

Motanka about their debut LP: “For the album we recorded ancient instruments: dulcimer, ocarina and throat singing, combined with modern technologies, new instruments and analog sound. This album is like our child, it grew, it learnt and became stronger and stronger. Every piece of the album is saturated with the mystical nature of Ukraine. We wrote most of the songs in our hometown Lutsk - the mystical center of Ukraine. The power of the region remained and still is the same for ages. We have prepared the album for many years and are very excited to finally present it via Napalm Records.”

The mix of English and Ukrainian lyrics and instrumental songs underlines the diversity of Motanka.

Tracklisting:

“Alatyr"

"Fire Burns”

“Air”

“Des’ U Horakh”

“Oy Ty Moya Zemle”

“Bosymy Nizhkamy”

“Voroh”

“Berehynya"

"Horizon”

“Pace Of The Space”

“Khreshchennya”

“What Are You Living For?”

“Verba”

“Kroda”

"Horizon” live video:

"Fire Burns” live video:

"Oy ty moya Zemle" lyric video:

Motanka are:

Viktor Zhalnin - vocals, keyboard, dulcimer

Anatolii Zhalnin - guitar

Sergii Khodorchuk - bass-guitar, ocarinas

Dmytro Diachenko – drums, throat singing

(Photo - Viktor Golikov)