MOTANKA Sign With Napalm Records

Traditional Ukrainian mystic metal masterminds, Motanka, have joined forces with Napalm Records. Their unique sound, blending modern electro, metal and ethnic motives, leads the listener back to ancient times. Adding traditional Ukrainian instruments like dulcimer and ocarina to a classic metal band outlet underlines their traditional trademarks. Motanka is the name of the traditional doll that ancient Ukrainians used as an overseer for their protection and for the communication with their ancestors.

Napalm Records is proud to welcome one of the most talented and promising bands on the market to their family. After the band took the second place at Wacken Metal Battle 2018, the time has come to take the next step!

Motanka about the signing: “We are very happy to sign the contract with Napalm Records. Together we will reach our goals much faster and will spread our music to the world! We are really excited to release our debut album with the professional team of one of the most famous labels of the world!”

Get a taste of what to expect from Motanka below:

Motanka are:

Viktor Zhalnin - vocals, keyboard, dulcimer

Anatolii Zhalnin - guitar

Sergii Khodorchuk - bass-guitar, ocarinas

Dmytro Diachenko – drums, throat singing

(Photo - Viktor Golikov)