MOTANKA Tease "Verba" Music Video

Ukrainian Wacken Metal Battle 2018 winners, Motanka, will release their self-titled debut album on June 7th via Napalm Records. The band have released a teaser for their upcoming "Verba" music video, stating: "'Verba' is one of our strongest songs, filled with powerful energy - the energy that all of us really need now. All we want to say in it is, 'all you want to know or ask, you will find'.”

Influenced by traditional Ukrainian folk music, metal tunes and modern electronica, the band creates a very unique mix that the band refers to as “Mystic Metal”. Motanka managed to capture the trance-like magic of their live shows on their debut, which leaves each and every stereotype behind and hypnotizes with heavy ethno soundscapes.

Motanka about their debut LP: “For the album we recorded ancient instruments: dulcimer, ocarina and throat singing, combined with modern technologies, new instruments and analog sound. This album is like our child, it grew, it learnt and became stronger and stronger. Every piece of the album is saturated with the mystical nature of Ukraine. We wrote most of the songs in our hometown Lutsk - the mystical center of Ukraine. The power of the region remained and still is the same for ages. We have prepared the album for many years and are very excited to finally present it via Napalm Records.”

The mix of English and Ukrainian lyrics and instrumental songs underlines the diversity of Motanka.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- 2LP Gatefold in black (D-Side band logo etching)

- 2LP Gatefold in gold – Limited to 100 copies, Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (D - side band logo etching)

- Handcrafted Ukrainian Motanka doll & CD Bundle – Limited to 100 copies

- 2LP Gatefold (D-Side band logo etching) & Album Cover Shirt

Motanka is the name of the traditional doll that ancient Ukrainians used as an overseer for their protection and for the communication with their ancestors.

Pre-order here .

Tracklisting:

“Alatyr 2. Fire Burns”

“Air”

“Des’ U Horakh”

“Oy Ty Moya Zemle”

“Bosymy Nizhkamy”

“Voroh”

“Berehynya 9. Horizon”

“Pace Of The Space”

“Khreshchennya”

“What Are You Living For?”

“Verba”

“Kroda”

Motanka are:

Viktor Zhalnin - vocals, keyboard, dulcimer

Anatolii Zhalnin - guitar

Sergii Khodorchuk - bass-guitar, ocarinas

Dmytro Diachenko – drums, throat singing

(Photo - Viktor Golikov)