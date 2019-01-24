MOTHER FEATHER Debuts Music Video For "Man, I Wish You Were Here"

New York City's Mother Feather are kicking off 2019 with brand new video for "Man, I Wish You Were Here". The video originally debuted at the Triskelion Arts Dance Film Festival in November of 2018. Watch the video below, and listen to more cuts from Constellation Baby, out on Metal Blade Records / Blacklight Media Records, here.

Vocalist Ann Courtney elaborates on the concept behind the video and what makes it special: "I am a huge fan of artist Lia Bonfilio's short-format dance films, and watching them on Instagram while listening to mixes for 'Man, I Wish You Were Here' gave me the idea to enlist her to create a music video for the song. Her visceral choreography and magic realism she often employs in her editing, along with the recurring theme of a woman in isolation, deeply resonated with my connection to this song. With Bonfilio cast as a sort of avatar, we were excited about another opportunity to ask the question, 'Who is Mother Feather?'"