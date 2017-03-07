MOTHERSHIP Streaming New Song “Helter Skelter”; US Headline Tour Announced

Dallas, Texas-based heavy rock band, Mothership, will release its new album, High Strangeness, on March 17th via Ripple Music. Recorded at Fire Station Studios in San Marcos, TX and mastered by Tony Reed (Mos Generator, Stone Axe), the album delivers eight strong songs of the band's "supersonic intergalactic heavy rock".

In advance of the album's release, the new song "Helter Skelter" is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“High Strangeness”

“Ride The Sun”

“Midnight Express”

“Crown Of Lies”

“Helter Skelter”

“Eternal Trip”

“Wise Man”

“Speed Dealer”

“Helter Skelter”:

"Crown Of Lies":

In support of High Strangeness, Mothership will launch a US headlining tour on March 9th that will consist of two separate legs and run through April 2nd. The first leg of the tour will run March 10th - 17th and feature support from Slow Season and Beastmaker. The second leg will launch on March 19th and run through April 2nd including support act Black Pussy.

March (with Slow Season, Beastmaker)

9 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room (Mothership only)

10 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

11 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

12 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

13 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull (Mothership and Beastmaker only)

14 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge

15 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theater

16 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

17 - Portland, OR - Kenton Club (Black Pussy also performs)

18 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse (Black Pussy also performs)

March (with Black Pussy)

19 - Port Angeles, WA - Cherry Bomb

20 - Everett, WA - Tony V's

21 - Bellingham, WA - TBA (Mothership Only)

22 - Spokane, WA - Observatory

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive

25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

26 - Amarillo, TX - Leftwoods

27 - Wichita, KS - Elbow Room

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Note

29 - Omaha, NE - Dr Jack's Drinkery

30 - Green Bay, WI - Gasoline

31 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April (with Black Pussy)

1 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

Returning to Europe later this summer the band kick off their journey with an appearance at Freak Valley Festival in Germany on June 17th before arriving in the UK for a string of dates with rising rockers Poseidon in support.

June

17 - Siegen, Germany - Freak Valley Festival

18 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus*

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang*

21 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker

22 - Utrecht, Netherlands - dB’s

23 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

24 - Bourlon, France - Rock In Bourlon

25 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms**

26 - Coventry, UK - The Phoenix**

27 - Manchester, UK - Factory**

28 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans**

29 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel**

30 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil**

July

1 - London, UK- The Black Heart**

3 - Paris, France - Le Glazart***

4 - Nantes, France - Le Scene Michelet***

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

7 - Turin, Italy - Blah Blah

8 - Povegliano Veronese, Italy - Art Pollution Festival

9 - Parma, Italy - App Colombofili

10 - Zerobranco, Italy - Altroquando

11 - Vienna, Austria- Arena

12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Muzclub

13 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

14 - Erfurt, Germany - Stoned From The Underground Festival

* w/ Yawning Man

** w/ Poseidon

***w/ Egypt

(Photo - Andree Brown)