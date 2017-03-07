MOTHERSHIP Streaming New Song “Helter Skelter”; US Headline Tour Announced
March 7, 2017, an hour ago
Dallas, Texas-based heavy rock band, Mothership, will release its new album, High Strangeness, on March 17th via Ripple Music. Recorded at Fire Station Studios in San Marcos, TX and mastered by Tony Reed (Mos Generator, Stone Axe), the album delivers eight strong songs of the band's "supersonic intergalactic heavy rock".
In advance of the album's release, the new song "Helter Skelter" is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“High Strangeness”
“Ride The Sun”
“Midnight Express”
“Crown Of Lies”
“Helter Skelter”
“Eternal Trip”
“Wise Man”
“Speed Dealer”
“Helter Skelter”:"Crown Of Lies":
In support of High Strangeness, Mothership will launch a US headlining tour on March 9th that will consist of two separate legs and run through April 2nd. The first leg of the tour will run March 10th - 17th and feature support from Slow Season and Beastmaker. The second leg will launch on March 19th and run through April 2nd including support act Black Pussy.
March (with Slow Season, Beastmaker)
9 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room (Mothership only)
10 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
11 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
12 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
13 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull (Mothership and Beastmaker only)
14 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge
15 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theater
16 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
17 - Portland, OR - Kenton Club (Black Pussy also performs)
18 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse (Black Pussy also performs)
March (with Black Pussy)
19 - Port Angeles, WA - Cherry Bomb
20 - Everett, WA - Tony V's
21 - Bellingham, WA - TBA (Mothership Only)
22 - Spokane, WA - Observatory
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
24 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive
25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
26 - Amarillo, TX - Leftwoods
27 - Wichita, KS - Elbow Room
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Note
29 - Omaha, NE - Dr Jack's Drinkery
30 - Green Bay, WI - Gasoline
31 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
April (with Black Pussy)
1 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
Returning to Europe later this summer the band kick off their journey with an appearance at Freak Valley Festival in Germany on June 17th before arriving in the UK for a string of dates with rising rockers Poseidon in support.
June
17 - Siegen, Germany - Freak Valley Festival
18 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus*
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang*
21 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker
22 - Utrecht, Netherlands - dB’s
23 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4
24 - Bourlon, France - Rock In Bourlon
25 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms**
26 - Coventry, UK - The Phoenix**
27 - Manchester, UK - Factory**
28 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans**
29 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel**
30 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil**
July
1 - London, UK- The Black Heart**
3 - Paris, France - Le Glazart***
4 - Nantes, France - Le Scene Michelet***
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
7 - Turin, Italy - Blah Blah
8 - Povegliano Veronese, Italy - Art Pollution Festival
9 - Parma, Italy - App Colombofili
10 - Zerobranco, Italy - Altroquando
11 - Vienna, Austria- Arena
12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Muzclub
13 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
14 - Erfurt, Germany - Stoned From The Underground Festival
* w/ Yawning Man
** w/ Poseidon
***w/ Egypt
(Photo - Andree Brown)