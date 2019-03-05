MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ATREYU Announce The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour
March 5, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Motionless In White (pictured above) and Atreyu have announced details of a co-headline tour, which will see the bands traversing across North America this spring. The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour will feature support from special guests Wilson. The 18-city will kick of April 15th at Pensacola, FL’s Vinyl Music Hall and continue through May 9th where it will conclude with a performance at Knoxville, TN’s The Mill & The Mine.
Tickets for Motionless In White & Atreyu’s spring tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8th at 10:00AM local time here. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages Wednesday, March 6th at 9:00AM PST / 12:00PM EST.
Dates:
April
15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters
19 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
20 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion (KFMX Radio Show)
22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
24 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
25 - Fargo, ND - The Sanctuary
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
30 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
May
2 - Springfield, MO - The Complex*
3 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall*
5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
6 - London, ON - London Music Hall
8 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & The Mine
*no Wilson