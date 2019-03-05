MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ATREYU Announce The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour

March 5, 2019, 10 minutes ago

news motionless in white atreyu heavy metal

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ATREYU Announce The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour

Motionless In White (pictured above) and Atreyu have announced details of a co-headline tour, which will see the bands traversing across North America this spring.  The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour will feature support from special guests Wilson.  The 18-city will kick of April 15th at Pensacola, FL’s Vinyl Music Hall and continue through May 9th where it will conclude with a performance at Knoxville, TN’s The Mill & The Mine.

Tickets for Motionless In White & Atreyu’s spring tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8th at 10:00AM local time here. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages Wednesday, March 6th at 9:00AM PST / 12:00PM EST.  

Dates:

April
15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters
19 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
20 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion (KFMX Radio Show)
22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
24 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
25 - Fargo, ND - The Sanctuary
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
30 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

May
2 - Springfield, MO - The Complex*
3 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall*
5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
6 - London, ON - London Music Hall
8 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & The Mine

*no Wilson



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews