MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ATREYU Announce The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour

Motionless In White (pictured above) and Atreyu have announced details of a co-headline tour, which will see the bands traversing across North America this spring. The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour will feature support from special guests Wilson. The 18-city will kick of April 15th at Pensacola, FL’s Vinyl Music Hall and continue through May 9th where it will conclude with a performance at Knoxville, TN’s The Mill & The Mine.

Tickets for Motionless In White & Atreyu’s spring tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8th at 10:00AM local time here. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages Wednesday, March 6th at 9:00AM PST / 12:00PM EST.

Dates:

April

15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters

19 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

20 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion (KFMX Radio Show)

22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

24 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

25 - Fargo, ND - The Sanctuary

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

30 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

May

2 - Springfield, MO - The Complex*

3 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall*

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

6 - London, ON - London Music Hall

8 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & The Mine

*no Wilson