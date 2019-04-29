MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Premier "Disguise" Music Video

Roadrunner Records’ group, Motionless In White, have released a video for the title track of their new album, Disguise, out on June 7. Watch below.

Disguise is available for pre-order at all DSPs, with exclusive bundles including a special alternate album cover - limited to 1,000 copies - also available at here. All pre-orders will receive instant grat downloads of “Disguise” and “Brand New Numb”. Recorded with producer Wzrd Bld in Los Angeles, CA, Disguise follows Motionless In White’s chart-topping Roadrunner Records debut album, Graveyard Shift.

Motionless In White are currently out on The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour, a co-headline run alongside Atreyu featuring support from special guests Wilson. The tour will see the bands traversing North America through May 9th where it will conclude with a performance at Knoxville, TN’s The Mill & The Mine. Later this summer Motionless In White will head back out on the road with Alice Cooper and Halestorm for a North American tour set to kick off July 17th at Allentown, PA’s PPL Center.

Tracklisting:

"Disguise"

"Headache"

""

"Thoughts & Prayers"

"Legacy"

"Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride"

"Holding On To Smoke"

"Another Life"

"Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Death Inc."

"Brand New Numb"

"Catharsis"

"Disguise" video:

"Brand New Numb":