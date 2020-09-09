MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Release Cover Of THE KILLERS’ "Somebody Told Me"; Audio

Motionless In White have shared a cover of The Killers’ "Somebody Told Me", which is available today on all streaming platforms. Check out the track below.

The band’s frontman, Chris Motionless explains, “During quarantine we wanted to continue to see what new projects we could push ourselves to create. We’ve always wanted to take a shot at covering an iconic alternative song, and ‘Somebody Told Me’ has always been one of those tracks that oozes pure energy, and has crazy good hooks that we felt we could transform into a great rock version. We are very happy to present this cover as one of the projects birthed out of the Covid down time and hope it’s fun for all fans to check out and tap their feet to."

The new cover follows the recent release of Motionless In White's Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection EP, which was produced by Justin Deblieck and mixed by Steve Sopchak. The EP is available now on all streaming platforms.