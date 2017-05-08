MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Reveal Video For “Eternally Yours”

Roadrunner recording group Motionless In White have premiered the video for “Eternally Yours”, which follows the recent release of their raucous label debut album, Graveyard Shift.

In live news, Motionless In White has been announced as lead support on the second leg of In This Moment’s Half God Half Devil Tour, set to begin late June and continue through early August. As if that were not enough, Motionless In White is also set to light up an array of festivals around the world, including: Rock On The Range, Download, Graspop Metal Meeting, and With Full Force, to name but a few. For complete details and ticket information, visit motionlessinwhite.net.

Graveyard Shift’s striking artwork was selected from over 2000 contest entries from fans and designers in partnership with Creative Allies. The contest’s winner, Crystal Johnson, created the album’s cover as well as other elements in the album package (see album art / tracklisting below).

Tracklisting:

“Rats”

“Queen For Queen”

“Necessary Evil” (feat. Jonathan Davis)

“Soft”

“Untouchable”

“Not My Type: Dead As Fuck 2”

“The Ladder”

“Voices”

“LOUD (Fuck It)”

“570”

“Hourglass”

“Eternally Yours”

“Rats”:

“LOUD (Fuck It)” video:

“570” video: