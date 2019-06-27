MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Share Official Music Video For "Brand New Numb"

Roadrunner Records’ group, Motionless In White, have released a video for "Brand New Numb", featured on their new album, Disguise, out now. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Disguise"

"Headache"

""

"Thoughts & Prayers"

"Legacy"

"Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride"

"Holding On To Smoke"

"Another Life"

"Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Death Inc."

"Brand New Numb"

"Catharsis"

"Brand New Numb" video:

"Disguise" video: