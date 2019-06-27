MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Share Official Music Video For "Brand New Numb"

June 27, 2019, 36 minutes ago

Roadrunner Records’ group, Motionless In White, have released a video for "Brand New Numb", featured on their new album, Disguise, out now. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Disguise"
"Headache"
"Thoughts & Prayers"
"Legacy"
"Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride"
"Holding On To Smoke"
"Another Life"
"Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Death Inc."
"Brand New Numb"
"Catharsis"

"Brand New Numb" video:

"Disguise" video:



