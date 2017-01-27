MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Streaming New Song “Eternally Yours”

Motionless In White have debuted “Eternally Yours”, a new song from their forthcoming fourth studio album, Graveyard Shift, set to hit stores on May 5th. The release will be their first for new label home, Roadrunner Records.

“Eternally Yours” is streaming below, and is available today via iTunes, Amazon and all DSPs.

“Eternally Yours” also features fan-designed single artwork and follows the previously released track, “570”, the music video for which has received over 2.6 million views. Both tracks are taken from Graveyard Shift which will be available for pre-order in the coming weeks.

The band are currently on the road co-headlining The End Is Here tour across the US and are set for a European run of festivals including Download Festival in the UK on June 9th.