MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Streaming New Song “Rats”

Roadrunner recording group, Motionless In White, have premiered “Rats”, a track from their label debut album, Graveyard Shift. The song is available for streaming below.

“Rats” follows Motionless In White’s thunderous single “LOUD (Fuck It)” (video below), which is currently #19 at Active Rock radio outlets nationwide marking the band’s highest charting single to date. Both “Rats” and “LOUD (F*ck It)”, along with the powerful previously released tracks “570” and “Eternally Yours”, are available as instant grat downloads with all pre-orders of Graveyard Shift. Pre-orders are available at all DSPs and motionlessinwhite.net.

Furthermore, Motionless In White have been announced as lead support on the second leg of In This Moment’s Half God Half Devil Tour. The second leg of the summer trek is set to begin June 28th at St. Louis, MO’s The Pageant and continue through early August. For complete details and ticket information, visit motionlessinwhite.net.

As if that were not enough, Motionless In White is also set to light up an array of festivals around the world, including Concord, NC’s Carolina Rebellion (Sunday, May 7th), Somerset, WI’s Northern Invasion (Sunday, May 14th), and Columbus, OH’s Rock on the Range (Friday, May 19th). From there the band will cross the Atlantic for a European tour highlighted by headline dates and festival performances including Luxembourg’s The A’s Mayhem (Sunday, June 4th), Donnington Park’s Download UK 2017 (Friday, June 9th), Lyon, France’s LongLive RockFest (Tuesday, June 13th), Dessel, Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting (Friday, June 16th), Copenhagen, Denmark’s Copenhell (June 22nd-24th), Madrid, Spain’s Download Madrid (June 22nd-24th), and Gräfenhainichen, Germany’s With Full Force Festival (June 22nd-24th).

Graveyard Shift follows 2014’s chart-topping Reincarnate, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart as well as at #9 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200. Motionless In White’s third studio album was highlighted by the blockbuster title track, a top 20 Active Rock radio favorite accompanied by a striking companion video now boasting nearly 14 million individual views at YouTube alone.

Graveyard Shift’s striking artwork was selected from over 2000 contest entries from fans and designers in partnership with Creative Allies. The contest’s winner, Crystal Johnson, created the album’s cover as well as other elements in the album package.

Tracklisting:

“Rats”

“Queen For Queen”

“Necessary Evil” (Feat. Jonathan Davis)

“Soft”

“Untouchable”

“Not My Type: Dead As Fuck 2”

“The Ladder”

“Voices”

“LOUD (Fuck It)”

“570”

“Hourglass”

“Eternally Yours”

