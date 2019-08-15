MOTIONLESS IN WHITE To Reissue When Love Met Destruction EP On Vinyl

Craft Recordings announce a vinyl reissue of When Love Met Destruction, the second EP from Motionless In White. Due out September 20, this reissue will mark the first availability of the fan-favorite on vinyl. The six-song EP, originally released in 2009, includes the band’s provocative first single, “Ghost In The Mirror”.

Originally from Scranton, PA, Motionless In White formed in 2005 when the band members were still in high school. Influenced by the likes of Marilyn Manson, Depeche Mode, Slipknot and Rob Zombie, the young group soon gained a following for their moody blend of driving metal, goth, and industrial music, as well as their striking aesthetic. Following the release of their 2007 debut EP, The Whorror, and a successful run on the Warped Tour, the band went back into the studio to work on new material.

When Love Met Destruction was initially recorded as an 11-track full-length album, with a very limited release of 1,000 copies. In 2008, the band signed with Fearless Records and re-recorded six of their strongest songs, reissuing When Love Met Destruction as an EP early the following year. Several of the other tracks off the original full-length would eventually evolve into songs on the band’s debut album, 2010’s Creatures (“Bananamontana” would become “City Lights,” for example, while the chorus of the title track, “When Love Met Destruction,” would become the chorus of “Creatures”).

Click here to pre-order When Love Met Destruction on vinyl. Click here to stream When Love Met Destruction.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"To Keep From Getting Burned"

"Ghost In The Mirror"

"Destroying Everything"

Side B:

"Whatever You Do... Don’t Push The Red Button"

"Billy In 4C Never Saw It Coming"

"The Seventh Circle"