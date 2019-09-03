MÖTLEY CRÜE - 30th Anniversary Editions Of Dr. Feelgood, Featuring New Packaging, Available For Pre-Order Now

The world’s most notorious rock band, Mötley Crüe, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Dr. Feelgood – a teaser can be seen below.

With charting hit singles including “Dr. Feelgood”, “Kickstart My Heart”, “Without You”, “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” and “Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)”, Dr. Feelgood has been the band’s biggest album to date. The record has sold more than six million copies in the U.S. alone going 6x platinum, is certified 3x platinum in Canada, Gold in the UK and in Switzerland and spent 109 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at #1. The band also earned Grammy nominations for “Dr. Feelgood” (1990) and “Kickstart My Heart” (1991) in the Best Rock Performance category and won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal album for the record at the American Music Awards (1991).

In addition to being the biggest album of the band’s career, Dr. Feelgood has had a tremendous effect on pop culture. Inspired by Nikki Sixx’ near-death overdose, the autobiographical “Kickstart My Heart” dives into the band’s sobriety. Over the last 30 years, Sixx has used his platform to be a part of the drug awareness and recovery conversation, an issue which continues to be relevant today more than ever.

Says Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx: “After feeling robbed of a #1 album with Girls Girls Girls, the band was hell bent on topping ourselves on every level. Bringing in Bob Rock to produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered. The band was clean, lean and sober and this album has some of our proudest work.”

Mötley Crüe has not only influenced musical trends, but have also played a key role in the fashion culture of the '80s. Their iconic imagery continues to be a staple with rock apparel and fashion brands. In honor of its 30th anniversary, and in response to the frequent call from fans for more classic Mötley Crüe, an anniversary line of Dr. Feelgood apparel featuring the album’s iconic artwork will be available. Furthermore, a 30th Anniversary edition is being released featuring new CD and vinyl packaging as well as a deluxe edition including colored vinyl, three 7” picture discs, Dr. bag, deck of cards, prescription notepad and drumstick pens, pins, guitar picks, band aids, and more. For all offerings, please visit Motley.com.