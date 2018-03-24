MÖTLEY CRÜE - Actor DAVID CONSTABILE Cast To Play Manager DOC McGHEE In The Dirt Movie

According to Deadline, David Costabile, who plays Bobby Axelrod’s right-hand man Mike “Wags” Wagner stars on Showtime’s Billions, has signed on for the Mötley Crüe long-gestated biopic, The Dirt, as the group’s longtime manager Doc McGhee. Costabile's credits include Breaking Bad, Lincoln and 13 Hours.

Rebekah Graf (The Amityville Murders, Lycan) has been tapped to play actress Heather Locklear, ex-wife of Tommy Lee, in The Dirt, from Netflix and LBI Entertainment, also reported by Deadline.

Constabile and Graf join the Jeff Tremaine-directed biopic which will star Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. It’s based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which centers on the glam rock group’s 1980s rise to fame. Rich Wilkes, Tom Kapinos, and Amanda Adelson penned the screenplay, which Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing. Graf is repped by Matt Sherman Management and Hyperion.

Deadline previously reported that Tony Cavalero, who stars on Nickelodeon’s School Of Rock series, has officially signed on to play Ozzy Osbourne in The Dirt.

