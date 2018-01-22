MÖTLEY CRÜE - Actors Iwan Rheon, Daniel Webber In Talks To Star As MICK MARS, VINCE NEIL In The Dirt Biopic

As the long-gestating Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt heads toward a February production start, the film is in the home sweet home stretch of securing the leads who will play the iconic hair metal band, reports Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter.

Game Of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon and The Punisher actor Daniel Webber are in negotiations to star as guitarist Mick Mars and frontman Vince Neil, respectively.

If the deals go through, the actors will join Douglas Booth, who is on board as Nikki Sixx, and Machine Gun Kelly, who is due to play drummer Tommy Lee, in the movie based on the best-selling autobiography written by the band and author Neil Strauss.

"Hey kids, good news," Tommy Lee recently proclaimed. "The Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt has begun pre-production. Starts shooting in February. Here we go!"

