MÖTLEY CRÜE - Actress REBEKAH GRAF Cast To Play HEATHER LOCKLEAR In The Dirt Movie

Rebekah Graf (The Amityville Murders, Lycan) has been tapped to play actress Heather Locklear, ex-wife of Tommy Lee, in the long-gestated Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, from Netflix and LBI Entertainment, reports Deadline.

She joins the Jeff Tremaine-directed biopic which will star Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. It’s based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which centers on the glam rock group’s 1980s rise to fame. Rich Wilkes, Tom Kapinos, and Amanda Adelson penned the screenplay, which Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing. Graf is repped by Matt Sherman Management and Hyperion.

Deadline previously reported that Tony Cavalero, who stars on Nickelodeon’s School Of Rock series, has officially signed on to play Ozzy Osbourne in The Dirt.

(Photo - Matt Sherman Management)