MÖTLEY CRÜE Bandmates NIKKI SIXX And TOMMY LEE Hit The Studio With Producer BOB ROCK; Video, Photo

Although it's currently unclear what they're working on - possibly music for the biopic The Dirt, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band - Mötley Crüe bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have hit the studio with producer Bob Rock.

The band's Facebook page was updated with the image below, captioned "28th August 2018", and Tommy Lee posted video via Instagram.

