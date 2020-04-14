MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Checks In From Self-Isolation - "There Is No Perfect Answer To This Riddle We Are Going Through Right Now"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and his family are self-isolating at his home in Southern California. Sixx posted the following message via Facebook:

"We are trying to make each day special while in isolation. Somedays it feels like Groundhog Day and other days/nights it feels like a weird vacation. Somedays I can see the frustration building up in my family of not knowing when it’s gonna end and other days I hear laughs and pranks being pulled around the house.

"There is no perfect answer to this riddle we are going through right now. I have to say we are beyond grateful for all the hero’s working tirelessly on the front lines saving people’s lives while the rest of us stay home and try flattening the curve. I am grateful I am sober right now. I am beyond hopeful we will get through this sooner rather than later. Either which way we’re all in this together.

Be kind to each other, let people know you are there for them (even a simple phone call is enough to change someone’s day). Don't worry about sports, concerts or getting back to your life before Covid 19 right now. Pray, meditate and let go of the outcome right now. We are powerless. Do the right thing. Don’t be selfish. Don't act as if you might get it, act as though you might have it and don’t know it. Protect everybody around you and most of all your family and loved ones. As Tommy said yesterday when he texted me, “Happy Weird Ass Easter Bro”. Indeed. Indeed."😷