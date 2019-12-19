MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Getting In Shape For "The Stadium Tour", Shares Progress Photo - "My Body Was Pretty Trashed From Decades Of Playing Heavy Metal"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is getting himself in shape for next year's "The Stadium Tour", and has shared the following message via social media:

"I’ve always believed in being transparent in all my affairs including books, lyrics and interviews. I am the first to admit when I got off the Final Tour my body was pretty trashed from decades of playing heavy metal. I had both knees fixed, double hernia repair, left hip replaced, left rotator and bicep reattached and after tearing all the rotators off my right shoulder breaking basses I had to do a major surgery (Lower Trapezius transfer) that involved moving back muscles and using grafs to put me back together. I only have two rotators on my right side. A bitch to gain size in my chest but fuck that.

"So after all that drama you can imagine how stagnant I got. Got soft and gained some weight. Recovery is a bitch whether it’s drugs, alcohol or in this case multiple surgeries. Heres a progress photo.

"It’s been hard work doing PT and pushing weights around and I am not even close to where I wanna be when the tour starts. Cardio is a whole other conversation. Gotta put the time in and the real muscle is between your ears. You gotta know what your doing or have people help you. I have a bad ass team. @genesisperformance @eatmacromeals @platinumathletics and @honbopt (Best PT out there).

"This bottom photo is a few weeks old. I weigh in soon again and I’ll share my newest progress. Wanna gain 10 more pounds of muscle. For anybody who thinks injuries and surgeries will hold you back I hope you know only you can hold you back."

With over 700, 000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

The tour saw the fastest sell out in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven new shows will be added in all new cities: San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 10.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” - Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums. Since we first discussed this tour I have been putting out great vibes for this tour to happen with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe & Joan Jett. I am excited & if I wasn’t on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind blowing energy & all big hits. It truly takes a village & I have to say a big happy holidays & thank you to all of our fans, friends in the media & Live Nation for keeping the rockin’ world going round as I love Leppard, Crüe, Joan & all our awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the road this summer with Poison.” - Bret Michaels

New dates:

June

21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

25 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

27 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

29 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium