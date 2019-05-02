MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Issues Surgery Update - "I Officially Have 5 Cadaver Parts In The Body Now"

Mötley Crüe biopic bassist Nikki Sixx has issued an update via Instagram on his recent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Says Sixx: "I officially have 5 cadaver parts in the body now. Finally got the right shoulder repaired. All the rotators were completely torn off the bone. I seem to think it’s a good idea to break things on stage and therefore I am always broken. Left knee fixed. Left rotator cuff and bicep fixed. Hip fixed. Double hernia fixed. And as I said before, right shoulder fixed. Excited to heal up. Health is everything. Ready to get onstage and break stuff."