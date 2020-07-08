MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Relocates To Wyoming - "I Am Not Running Away From Anything, I Am Running Head-On Towards Something New"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has shared the following message via Facebook:

"The 2 places I’ve felt closest to God is in Alaska and Wyoming. Being relocated in Wyoming most of the time, I am feeling reconnected to some new creativity already. Every now and again in life you need to rethink your purpose here. Right now I am here to reset, restart and recreate. I am working on a book, a musical and awaiting a world tour with @motleycrue but as we all know it’s the simple stuff that really inspires us, at least for me it is. These mountains, the wide open spaces, the people and the wildlife is grounding to me. I don’t need fire, unfortunately it burns constantly inside me, what I need is a new purpose to apply the fire to. Really excited about the future but no time like the present to look back and reflect. I am not running away from anything, I am running head-on towards something new..."



The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

New 2021 dates:

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park