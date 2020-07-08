MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Relocates To Wyoming - "I Am Not Running Away From Anything, I Am Running Head-On Towards Something New"
July 8, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has shared the following message via Facebook:
"The 2 places I’ve felt closest to God is in Alaska and Wyoming. Being relocated in Wyoming most of the time, I am feeling reconnected to some new creativity already. Every now and again in life you need to rethink your purpose here. Right now I am here to reset, restart and recreate. I am working on a book, a musical and awaiting a world tour with @motleycrue but as we all know it’s the simple stuff that really inspires us, at least for me it is. These mountains, the wide open spaces, the people and the wildlife is grounding to me. I don’t need fire, unfortunately it burns constantly inside me, what I need is a new purpose to apply the fire to. Really excited about the future but no time like the present to look back and reflect. I am not running away from anything, I am running head-on towards something new..."
The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.
New 2021 dates:
June
19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium
27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July
3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
15- Flushing, NY - Citifield
17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August
7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park
24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park
29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
September
3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park
12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park