MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Sells Music Catalogue To Hipgnosis Songs Fund; Includes 305 Songs

QuotedData is reporting that Hipgnosis Songs Fund has bought the music catalogue of musician, songwriter and producer Nikki Sixx, best known as the founding member, bassist, and lead songwriter of Mötley Crüe. With Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide as well as achieving seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, and six Top 20 singles.

In addition to his enormous success with Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx has co-written and produced for renowned artists such as the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and rock legends Lita Ford, Alice Cooper and Meat Loaf.

Hipgnosis have acquired 100% of Nikki Sixx’s writer’s share of PRO income and writer’s Sound Exchange in respect of the catalogue which contains 305 songs.

