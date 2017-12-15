MÖTLEY CRÜE – Book Detailing Making Of 1994 Self-Titled Album

Acclaimed rock critic and controversial host of The Classic Metal Show Chris Akin has authored his latest book Cause & Effect: Motley Crue out now.

Cause & Effect: Motley Crue profiles the 1994 release from Motley Crue, the lone release that featured singer John Corabi on vocals. In this book, learn about how this release changed the band's fan base, their relationship with media, as well as hearing some of Chris's own stories about how this release affected him.

"Motley Crue '94 has been the subject of conversation with so many people in my life," states Chris Akin "since the day it was released back in March of '94. That has never waned. Even after all this time, there are people with such hard opinions of it one way or the other. For me, writing Cause & Effect: Motley Crue allowed me to share thoughts and feelings about this monumental release with a larger portion of people that still care after all this time. Whether it's remembering personal stories that many of these songs had or revisiting the history of Motley Crue in their most tumultuous moment, Cause & Effect: Motley Crue allowed me to share the experience of one of my all-time favorite releases with the masses."

Cause & Effect: Motley Crue is available on paperback, eBook and Audiobook format.