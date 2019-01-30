MÖTLEY CRÜE Classic "Kickstart My Heart" Featured In Planters’ First-Ever Super Bowl Ad; Preview Streaming

"Kickstart My Heart", a classic track from Mötley Crüe's 1989 album, Dr. Feelgood, can be heard blasting in the background during Planters’ first-ever Super Bowl ad. Check out a preview below.

According to People, the ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 3rd.

Earlier this year, KelownaNow reported that RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) in Manitoba pulled over a driver for speeding this week who had an excuse for breaking the law. The driver claimed that they were speeding because "Kickstart My Heart" by was on the radio.

“Funny enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth, since he was also listening to it - just at a much slower and safer speed,” said a social media post from the RCMP.

The driver was ticketed for going 145 km/h, well over the speed limit, and was fined $639.