MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS To Issue Official Statement Regarding Status Of The Stadium Tour Tomorrow

The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts is currently (still) set to begin June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida. A joint statement with regards to the tour was issued in early May and reads as follows:

"We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you all again."

Updates indicate that an official statement will indeed be issued tomorrow (June 1st) regarding the status of the tour. Watch BraveWords for all necessary information.

In the meantime, for details and tickets for The Stadium Tour, head to motley.com/stadium-tour-2020.