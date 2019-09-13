MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Completes New Solo Album - "Lookin' Like A March Release!"

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has posted some big news on Twitter regarding his new solo record. See below:

Hey kids! Finally ...my new record is done and getting mastered now ..... lookin like a March release! Y’all gonna LOVE this! — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) 12. September 2019



Been working on this for 2 years! Making sure everything is amazing for you! This is gonna be a flip! 2 sides 2 genres I’ll explain more later — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) 12. September 2019

Appearing on Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion broadcast at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx talk to Eddie Trunk about how Mötley Crüe's cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin" came about. Watch the video below, and hear the full interview on SiriusXM VOLUME (Ch. 106).

The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, is now available in audiobook format. Click here to order from your preferred audiobook seller.

Celebrate over 35 years of Mötley Crüe with this multi-voice edition performed by Sebastian York, Roger Wayne, Fred Berman, MacLeod Andrews, and Hillary Huber. Available via HarperAudio and Dey Street Books.

Fans have gotten glimpses into the band's crazy world of backstage scandals, celebrity love affairs, roller-coaster drug addictions, and immortal music in Mötley Crüe’s autobiography The Dirt since 2001 when the book first came out and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. The autobiography of Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars features the full spectrum of sin and success, as well as a cautionary tale about the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. Now, Harper Audio and Dey Street Books present The Dirt in Audiobook format for the very first time. You have to hear it to believe it!