MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Guests On ANTHONY BOZZA's Winyl Podcast; Gives The Dirt On 'The Dirt', Reveals How LED ZEPPELIN Legend JOHN BONHAM Changed His Life

On the latest episode of the Winyl podcast, host Anthony Bozza sits down at the home of his dear friend, iconic hard rock drummer Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), to discuss Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti, how John Bonham changed his life, playing "Smoke On The Water" on accordion and what fans can expect from the upcoming Netflix biopic The Dirt. They also sample two wines: a 2017 La Dame Rousee by Domaine de la Mordoree and 2015 Vino Di Sasso Robola de Celaphonie, while reminiscing on the year they spent living together while writing Lee's New York Times Bestselling autobiography, Tommyland.

Winyl, hosted by best-selling author/journalist and food/wine lover Anthony Bozza combines his music and wine obsessions into a fun, engaging and user-friendly podcast meant not for the snooty wine aficionado, or music snob, but for the rest of us. The show offers up a diverse lineup of special guests from all aspects of popular culture and examines the surprising correlation between fine wine and great music.

The Winyl podcast lives between the crackle of a vinyl record and the pop of an emancipated cork. It is a show about pairings, the perfect wine for the right record, or the perfect record for the right wine. It is an opportunity for winemakers, chefs and mixologists to discuss their favorite albums and for musicians to discuss their favorite wines. It is an interview show that goes where the muse, the music, the libation and the conversation takes it.

Bozza, a former Rolling Stone columnist and celebrity biographer has authored/co-authored numerous books on a wide-ranging assortment of high profile pop culture figures such as Tommy Lee, Slash, INXS. Tracy Morgan, Artie Lange, Mick Fleetwood, Wyclef Jean and Derek Jeter, to name a few.

Anthony Bozza on Tommy Lee: "I don’t even know where to start when I start talking about Tommy Lee. He is an iconic hard rock drummer, the John Bonham of his era. I co-wrote Tommy’s autobiography Tommyland with him in 2004 and we have been the best of friends ever since. People say that a lot in entertainment, but in this case it’s really true. Tommy and I talk all the time, through all of the good and bad that goes on in our lives because no matter how you slice it, we were housemates for a year and we were thick as thieves. Writing with Tommy was unlike any experience I’ve had or will ever have again - and that’s probably a good thing. If that degree of immersion was part of every job I took, by now I’d have some type of creatively induced personality disorder and would be recording this for you from the comfort of a padded room. Then again, who’s to say I’m not? Becoming good friends made writing Tommyland more special than anything else I’ve worked on, but it also simply couldn’t have happened with anyone else because Tommy Lee is truly one of a kind. To me, he’s my big brother, my buddy, he’s mischievous, he’s lovable, he’s silly, he’s rightfully infamous, he’s charming and he’s seriously fun. Without the fame and endlessly great stories, he would still be the greatest of hangs. He could install cable TV and would still be the coolest guy in town that everyone wanted to be friends with. But he just so happens to be in a notorious rock band that you might have heard of. They’re fond of makeup and pyro. They’ve been around since 1981, they’re called MÖTLEY CRÜE and they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide."

The Dirt - a film adaptation of the Mötley Crüe autobiography, The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, co-authored with Neil Strauss, will premiere March 22nd exclusively on Netflix.

The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (Jackass co-creator) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

The Dirt Soundtrack includes four brand new songs and is available for pre-order now through Mötley Records and Eleven Seven Music. The pre-order offers an instant download of the single, “The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) here and check out the official music video below, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Additionally, exclusive to the film and soundtrack, you can find The Dirt inspired merch bundles at this location.

“During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music. Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Mötley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life.” - Nikki Sixx

The 18-song soundtrack mastered by Grammy winner, Dave Donnelly features a collection of Mötley Crüe classics that meaningfully underscore significant moments that shape the film. The album includes 14 fan-favorites and chart topping tracks such as “Dr. Feelgood” that charted at #6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the anthemic “Girls, Girls, Girls” which reached #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 amongst others. Additional hits featured are “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same ‘Ol Situation (S.O.S.),” “Shout At The Devil” and the iconic ballad, “Home Sweet Home” that landed the band mainstream recognition.

Exclusive to the film’s soundtrack, Mötley Crüe recorded four new songs featuring the single, “The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)” with effortless rap verses surrounding signature guitar riffs. The three remaining songs conclude the album with the catchy “Ride With The Devil,” “Crash And Burn” and the band’s own spin on Madonna’s, “Like A Virgin.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the quartet - Vince Neil (vocals), Mick Mars (guitars), Nikki Sixx (bass), and Tommy Lee (drums) - has commandeered the rock pantheon for 38 years as the leaders in rock history. They’ve accumulated worldwide album sales exceeding 100m, 7 platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 4 New York Times best-sellers and even landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known for their iconic live performances, they’ve sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee’s, Crüecifly-Drum-Rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's Flame-Throwing-Bass. The band concluded their extensive two-year final tour in 2015 after 165 shows across 5 continents, grossing over $100m. The band’s music is frequently licensed by major household brands such as KIA Motors, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, NASCAR, Carl’s Jr. and many more. Most recently “Kickstart My Heart” was featured on Planter’s Nuts’ commercial and “Home Sweet Home” in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl commercial where the band donated their fee to support animal rescue. Both commercials aired during the 2019 Super Bowl.

Mötley Crüe is reaching new heights in the film industry on Netflix with their octane-fuelled biopic, The Dirt from their bestselling autobiography with Neil Strauss. The Netflix Film is directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jackass) and includes a stellar cast: Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly (Bird Box), Daniel Webber (The Punisher), David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions) and Pete Davidson (SNL) premiering on Netflix March 22nd.