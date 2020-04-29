MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE - "I'm Done Taking My Precious Time To Have People eBay My Signature"

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee took to social media to slam "fans" for selling his signature online.

Says Tommy: "Just wanted to do a public post saying that I’m done doing Fan mail. I thought I was doing the right thing by addressing the fan mail to people by their names so that they wouldn’t be re-sold online but now people are being so shady that they are whiting out their names and reselling on eBay.

"I’m done taking my precious time to have people eBay my signature. There are literally hundreds. Hundreds of hours wasted. Those of you that got a signature, I hope you enjoy it & appreciate it, and those of you that are selling can go fuck yourselves!!! ￼I’M DONE! DON’T SEND ANYMORE AUTOGRAPH REQUESTS."

