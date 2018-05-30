MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Lists Calabasas Home For $4.65 Million

According to TMZ, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has put his 6-bed, 8-bath, nearly 10,000 sq. ft. home in Calabasas, California back on the market after briefly taking it down early this year.

The house is three levels featuring walnut floors, stone counters, soaring ceilings, a full gym and an incredible music studio transformed from a 13-car garage. There's also a retractable roof covering a jungle-like indoor atrium with cascading waterfalls. The backyard boasts a saltwater pool and built-in BBQ.

Lee was asking for nearly $5 million for the home last year, but is now working with new agents - Jonathan Siegfried and Tomer Fridman - and dropped the price to $4.65 million.

