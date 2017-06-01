MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Selling Calabasas Home For $5 Million

According to the LA Times, in a bid to drum up interest from potential buyers, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe fame has tuned the asking price for his home in a guard-gated Calabasas community in California to $4.995 million, or about $500 per square foot.

The nearly 10,000 square feet of living space also has formal living and dining rooms, a library/office and a wine room, a wet bar and lounge area sits off the atrium, a total of five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms, and a piano-shaped pool.

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip recently released a video sharing deleted scenes from the debut episode of Season 1 with Tommy Lee. In this clip, Sammy and Tommy Lee sit down at Red Rocker Studios and talk about their approach to Acoustic-4-A-Cure.