MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Shares Wild Stories On Debut Episode Of Wife's "Worst Firsts" Podcast

Brittany Furlan has seen it all when it comes to dating and relationships. She has stories for days about the worst first dates and experiences she's had to endure. Each week she'll talk with her friends and guest as they share their own stories about their worst first experiences. These stories will make you ask how anyone finds love at all.

For the first episode of Worst Firsts, Brittany invites her husband, superstar drummer and Mötley Crüe co-founder Tommy Lee. Tommy gets uncomfortable telling Brittany about his worst firsts and you won’t believe how wild the stories get.