MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE To Guest On Next Week's Episode Of ABC's The Goldbergs; Preview

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee will guest as "Professor Lee" on next week's episode of ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs (Wednesday, February 12, 8 - 8:30 PM, EST.

A synopsis for the episode: “Preventa Mode” - When Erica and Barry receive the same grade in class, Erica knows something’s up and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Meanwhile, Beverly gets involved to help Adam win his crush as a date for the upcoming Cupid Couples’ Skate at William Penn Academy.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Natalie Alyn Lind as Dana, Matt Cornett as Andrew Gallery, Miranda Cosgrove as Elana Reid and Tommy Lee as Professor Lee.

“Preventa Mode” was written by Bill Callahan and directed by Vern Davidson.

Tommy Lee posted this preview via Instagram: