MÖTLEY CRÜE Encourage You To Stay "Home Sweet Home"; Official 2020 Lyric Video Streaming

Mötley Crüe have released an official 2020 lyric video for the Theatre Of Pain album track, "Home Sweet Home".

Says the band: "Crüeheads. We’re ALL in this together, please follow the guidelines in your area. A short time of social distancing will mean we sort this out ASAP. Stay safe out there and make sure to wash your hands and most importantly, stay Home Sweet Home. Love to you all."

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will launch The Stadium Tour 2020, with Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, on June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. For complete details and ticket links, head here.