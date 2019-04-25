MÖTLEY CRÜE Experiencing Netflix Bump In Streams, Sales And Socials Surge

Variety is exclusively reporting that one month after the release of Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, the band is experiencing a Netflix bump on multiple platforms, including downloads, streams and book sales. In addition, the group gained new subscribers on YouTube and saw its socials pick up droves of followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s how the numbers break down: In the streaming arena over the last 27 days, Motley Crue songs were consumed 73.8 million times on Spotify and nearly 30 million plays were registered at Apple Music. That’s a spike of 599% on Spotify and 1,081% on Apple Music, according to the band’s management, which notes similar streaming gains at Deezer and Amazon. Song sales also surged, with iTunes reporting 176,008 purchases, or a 1,330% rise when compared to the average 27-day period in the previous 12 months.

The audience flocked to the group’s socials, too. Following the film’s March 22 premiere, Facebook followers grew by 900 percent and Twitter by 600 percent. Searches on Wikipedia grew by 3,000 percent.

“The movie is bringing Mötley’s music into the homes, universities dorms and handheld devices of the Netflix generation, some of which only knew Mötley Crüe as a cool T-shirt,” says Allen Kovac, CEO of Eleven Seven Music and Manager of Motley Crue. (Netflix does not disclose viewing figures.)

Read the full story at Variety.

(Photo - Paul Brown)