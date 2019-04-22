MÖTLEY CRÜE - Four Custom Shout At The Devil-Era Figures Available; Includes Stands & Accessories

Mötley Crüe fans take note. An eBay seller is offering four custom made Shout At The Devil-era 12" figures with stands and accessories, priced at US $1,999.00. This is a "cash & local pickup only" sale. The seller is located in New Brunswick area of New Jersey.

The seller's listing states: Features fully articulated bodies with metal studded outfits and "mohair", microphone with stand, Marshall 1/2 stack amp, guitar, 4 JD liquor bottles & 2 beer pitchers (no alcohol included) & double bass drum set with custom bass drum head decals.

Check out more images below (not setup shown packaged), and find out more at eBay.