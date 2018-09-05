MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist MICK MARS Featured In New Episode Of Ernie Ball Web Series String Theory; Video

Guitar legend Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe dives into his early inspirations, his creative process, and how he gets his signature tone with Ernie Ball strings in this new episode of String Theory, the web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players.

Says Mick: ""I always try to think a little bit out of the box. A little to the left. Everyone does 4/4, 4/4."

