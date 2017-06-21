MÖTLEY CRÜE - InTheStudio Celebrates Triple X Anniversary Of Girls, Girls, Girls With VINCE NEIL And NIKKI SIXX; Audio

North American syndicated rock radio show, InTheStudio: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, goes one on one with Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx for the sometimes hilarious, sometimes shocking story behind Mötley Crüe’s four million-seller, Girls, Girls, Girls.

A product of the ‘80s Hollywood Sunset Strip, Mötley Crüe were the quintessential LA hair metal band. Their string of hit albums and crossover songs on radio and MTV was only matched by their over the top live show, mounting legal bills and alarming drug use. By 1987 the band was dancing on a fine line between real life or death. Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil share their stories with producer and host Redbeard.

“We were a mess. I know we didn’t go overseas (on Girls, Girls, Girls tour), because the management said, ‘You guys go, and somebody’s not coming back. Or if they do, they’re coming back in a body bag... We were operating like a punk band! We were completely out of control.” - Nikki Sixx

"I remember my first gig. It was at my parents' house. First time I ever sang in front of anybody. I was in a band called Rock Candy. I thought my parents were going out of town for the night. So I had a small party of like 500 people (laughs). We're just jamming away, the place is packed, people jumping off the roof into the pool... It was a good time, but then my parents came home." - Vince Neil

Mötley Crüe celebrates the 30th anniversary of Girls, Girls, Girls with special album reissue bundles that will be available on August 25th via Pledge Music.

Fans can get a jump start on owning the exclusive merchandise today by pre-ordering bundles exclusively at Pledge Music. Various bundles will include, colored vinyl, cassette tape, commemorative poster/lithograph, vintage t-shirt, vinyl test pressings, a limited edition, numbered drum head, a flexi single of “Wild Side”, Girls, Girls, Girls patch, and more.

The band recently celebrated the 30th anniversary on the album’s actual release date - May 15th - with the announcement of the August 25th reissue. Watch an exclusive video below. Fans can get the latest updates surrounding the reissue and other anniversary activity throughout the rest of the year by signing up now at motley.com.

Mötley Crüe paved the way for rock bands to push the envelope since the band’s inception and their music, as well as their antics, provided them a successful 36-year career as a leading force in rock around the world. 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls included three smash hits, “Wild Side”, “You’re All I Need”, and the title track, which became a global success, despite the original uncensored video being banned from MTV at the time; check it out below. The album itself, explores themes inspired by the band’s hard-living lifestyle of booze, drugs, strip clubs, love of motorcycles, and death.

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx says: “It’s hard to believe Girls, Girls, Girls already turned 30 this year. We went against the grain with this album when it first came out in 1987. The music and lyrics reflect what was going on in the streets of Los Angeles at that time. A big thank you to all the fans who have made the album stand the test of time. It’s really cool to now see a new generation of fans exploring and digging Girls, Girls, Girls three decades later.”

Girls, Girls, Girls tracklisting:

"Wild Side"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Dancing On Glass"

"Bad Boy Boogie"

"Nona"

"Five Years Dead"

"All In The Name Of…"

"Sumthin’ For Nuthin’"

"You’re All I Need"

"Jailhouse Rock"