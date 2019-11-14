MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Kickstart My Heart" Featured In Trailer For New SpongeBob Movie, Sponge On The Run

The Mötley Crüe anthem "Kickstart My Heart", which initially appeared on their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood, features in the trailer for the new SpongeBob movie, Sponge On The Run, due in theaters on May 22, 2020 via Paramount Pictures. Check it out now:

Here's Mötley Crüe performing "Kickstart My Heart" from The End - Live In Los Angeles, filmed on December 31, 2015 at Staples Center.