MÖTLEY CRÜE - KnuckleBonz To Release Shout At The Devil-Era Rock Iconz Collectible Statues

KnuckleBonz has announced the production of the Mötley Crüe Rock Iconz statues. Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil will all be featured as new additions to the Rock Iconz collectible series. The deal was brokered by Global Merchandising Services, worldwide agent for the band.

There are only 3,000 created and sold worldwide. These collectibles are currently in production and slated to ship in the summer of 2018.

The Mötley Crüe Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, hand-painted, numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity on the base. These statues are created in 1/9 scale, making the average height of each approximately 8.5” tall.

“We love to see our fans getting excited about new figurines and it’s really cool to see a company paying homage to this classic era of the band’s history. The KnuckleBonz are so detailed and true to nature. We’re really happy with the way they turned out and hope the fans will have as much fun with them as we had in the process of creating them. It’s exciting for us to be included along-side great company such as Motörhead, Guns N’ Roses, and Alice Cooper.” - Nikki Sixx

Mötley Crüe has sold 100 million albums globally, including 25 million albums in the United States, making it one of the best-selling bands of all time. The Mötley Crüe biopic film The Dirt is currently in production and will capture how they became one of the most notorious bands ever on the sunset strip.

“Crüe fans have always been very vocal when we ask what should come next in the Rock Iconz Series, right down to what era they wanted to see. It’s great to be reliving 1983 as we produce this “Shout At The Devil” era set. I remember the video releases and vinyl like it was yesterday,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

KnuckleBonz has been creating high-end statues since 2003 and continues to be dedicated to honouring music's greatest performers through master artistry in the limited-edition statue series called Rock Iconz. The company’s goal is to capture a “live performance” moment in each limited edition.

Each statue sells for $149 USD and ships worldwide. Rock Iconz collectibles ship in a full-color custom package to protect the collector’s investment. Final details on availability will be posted soon. Pre-orders are accepted at knucklebonz.com to reserve one of these limited edition Mötley Crüe collectibles.