MÖTLEY CRÜE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Kickstart My Heart" - "Meant To Be Played In A Stadium"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect "Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe.

"Kickstart My Heart' originally appeared on the Dr. Feelgood album, released in 1989 via Elektra Records. Produced by Bob Rock (The Cult, Metallica, Bon Jovi), Dr. Feelgood won an American Music Award for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album.