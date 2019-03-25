MÖTLEY CRÜE - Member Of The Dirt Film Crew Sues Band, Netflix Over Injuries Sustained On Set

A crew member of a New Orleans-shot biopic about Mötley Crüe has sued the band and Netflix over severe electrical burns he suffered last year on the set of the film, reports Matt Sledge of The New Orleans Advocate.

Louis DiVincenti alleges that Netflix and the producers of the movie The Dirt, including band members Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx, are liable for the production’s failure to address electrical hazards near the Munch Factory restaurant in the Lower Garden District.

A power line shock left him with second- and third-degree burns over 50 percent of his body, DiVincenti says. He spent seven weeks in the burn unit at University Medical Center.

DiVincenti, a rigging grip, is seeking damages including $1.8 million in medical bills in the suit. Learn more at this location.

The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (Jackass co-creator) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

The 18-song soundtrack mastered by Grammy winner, Dave Donnelly features a collection of Mötley Crüe classics that meaningfully underscore significant moments that shape the film. The album includes 14 fan-favorites and chart topping tracks such as “Dr. Feelgood” that charted at #6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the anthemic “Girls, Girls, Girls” which reached #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 amongst others. Additional hits featured are “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same ‘Ol Situation (S.O.S.),” “Shout At The Devil” and the iconic ballad, “Home Sweet Home” that landed the band mainstream recognition.

Exclusive to the film’s soundtrack, Mötley Crüe recorded four new songs featuring the single, “The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)” with effortless rap verses surrounding signature guitar riffs. The three remaining songs conclude the album with the catchy “Ride With The Devil,” “Crash And Burn” and the band’s own spin on Madonna’s, “Like A Virgin.”

The Dirt Soundtrack tracklisting:

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

"Red Hot"

"On With The Show"

"Live Wire"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Too Young To Fall In Love "

"Home Sweet Home"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Ride With The Devil"

"Crash And Burn"

"Like A Virgin"

